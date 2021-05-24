Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.80. 500,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,658. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 3,631.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 699,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,654,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.