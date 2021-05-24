AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.16

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 223301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

