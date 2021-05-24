Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Down 41.8% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $327.47 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $17.63 or 0.00045538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $747.29 or 0.01930034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.74 or 0.00464208 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003845 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

