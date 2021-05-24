Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,540. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. Root has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Root will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,355,710.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,463,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Root during the first quarter worth about $33,534,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,846,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $35,987,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,316,000. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

