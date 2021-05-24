Multiplier (BMXX) Trading 51.6% Lower This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $8.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for about $8.62 or 0.00022274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00380142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00191941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.85 or 0.00875157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

