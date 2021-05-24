Keep4r Price Reaches $5.70 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00014726 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $475,572.59 and $25,026.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

About Keep4r

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

