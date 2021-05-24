Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

