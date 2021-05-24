Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.21

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASLI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 117.50 ($1.54). 225,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,873. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 1 year low of GBX 89.72 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.94.

In other news, insider Diane Wilde bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

