Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) vs. HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Financial Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bancorp and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 5 10 2 0 1.82

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and HSBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.20 $3.16 million N/A N/A HSBC $50.43 billion 2.56 $5.23 billion $0.95 33.23

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00% HSBC 12.05% 2.97% 0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats HSBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.