Antiample Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.23 million and $150.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00992489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.10647615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00085840 BTC.

About Antiample

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XAMPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.