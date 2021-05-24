Ark One Day Volume Reaches $10.07 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002903 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $144.68 million and $10.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,487,660 coins and its circulating supply is 129,366,763 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.