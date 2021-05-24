SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $25.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

