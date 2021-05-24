$0.79 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Perficient reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

PRFT traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 354,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

