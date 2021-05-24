Paul F. Folino Sells 4,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Director Paul F. Folino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $21,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,397.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LTRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 126,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,787. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 million, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

