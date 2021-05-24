Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert Buys 15,909 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,499.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,068.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.