Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert Buys 15,909 Shares

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) CEO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 15,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,499.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,068.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a negative net margin of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Gabelli raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

