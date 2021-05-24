Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

LOV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,691. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.