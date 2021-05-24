Leonard J. Leblanc Sells 10,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 251,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,811. The firm has a market cap of $426.38 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

