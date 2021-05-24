ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn Sells 3,147 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Pascal Levensohn sold 200 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.
ShotSpotter stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 51,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,021. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of 382.03, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.
SSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.
