ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn Sells 3,147 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pascal Levensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Pascal Levensohn sold 200 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $8,400.00.

ShotSpotter stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 51,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,021. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $489.92 million, a P/E ratio of 382.03, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

