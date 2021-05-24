StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith Sells 2,465 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 325 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $22,831.25.

Shares of StoneX Group stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $68.92. 46,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.