Public Mint Tops 1-Day Volume of $130,244.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $130,244.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

