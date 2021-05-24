Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $671,539.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00376036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00188240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003792 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.00870712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

