The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

