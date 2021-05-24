Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.19. 811,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,961. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

