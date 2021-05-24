AllSafe Price Hits $0.0372 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $339,833.87 and $27.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASAFEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.