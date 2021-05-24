Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.72. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,843. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,799,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

