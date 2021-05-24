Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.77

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 3741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

