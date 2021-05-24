DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.05

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

DITHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.