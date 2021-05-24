Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

