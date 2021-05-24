Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 4,580 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FICO stock traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $500.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,199. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $372.61 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

