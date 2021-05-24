Michael J. Burdiek Sells 1,784 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $308,560.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.42. 228,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,962. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average is $167.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.