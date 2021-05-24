Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St Sells 6,568 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clair Joyce St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.66. 474,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,908. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

