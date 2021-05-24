James I. Freeman Sells 10,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $1,326,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,763,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James I. Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dillard's alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00.

DDS stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.14. 343,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.