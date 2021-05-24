James D. Allison Sells 5,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insperity stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.53. 400,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,646. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.