BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $24,107.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00268500 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00035051 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

