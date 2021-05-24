Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $44.56

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.69.

A number of analysts have commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,907 shares of company stock worth $10,316,789 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,435,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 422,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Terex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

