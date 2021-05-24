Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

PNFP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.81. 307,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,049.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,346,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

