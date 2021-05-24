Streamr (DATA) Market Capitalization Tops $67.47 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $67.47 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00996526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.61 or 0.10517325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00085570 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

