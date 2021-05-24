Fountain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,086.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fountain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $809,995.13 and approximately $8,086.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00995381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.05 or 0.10415766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00085443 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

