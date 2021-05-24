Analysts Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) PT at $30.17

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Veritone stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 377,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,563. Veritone has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

