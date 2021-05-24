$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce $66.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.97 million and the lowest is $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $278.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 477,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,567. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.