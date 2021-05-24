ELYSIA (EL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $1.73 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00995381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.05 or 0.10415766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00085443 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.