$306.83 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to announce $306.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.50 million and the lowest is $291.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,367. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,896.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.