Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $9.13 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $857,228.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.91 or 0.00374886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00188134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003776 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.00877550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

