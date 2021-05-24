Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.47. The stock had a trading volume of 273,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86. Nordson has a 1 year low of $174.59 and a 1 year high of $223.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

