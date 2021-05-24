Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.85. 392,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,187,346. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $223.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

