ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. 1,021,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

