Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Price Target at $241.79

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.79.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, hitting $242.58. The company had a trading volume of 737,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,349. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $243.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.