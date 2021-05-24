Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Target Price at $37.06

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,270. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

