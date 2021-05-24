$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 875,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,090. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.