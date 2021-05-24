VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Volume Hits $54,394.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $73.19 million and approximately $54,394.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00003002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00378829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00187150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003698 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00885607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,387,353 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

